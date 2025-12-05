First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of SEI Investments worth $155,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,763 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 25,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

