First Trust Advisors LP Has $189.46 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $189,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,685,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $178,433,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 93.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,764,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 70.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,264,000 after acquiring an additional 824,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,923,630.04. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

