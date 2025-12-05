First Trust Advisors LP Sells 66,431 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $233,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $663.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $659.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $706.04.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.20.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

