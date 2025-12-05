Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $220,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.22.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total transaction of $676,410.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,050. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $474.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.34 and a 200 day moving average of $498.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

