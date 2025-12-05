First Trust Advisors LP Has $241.92 Million Position in Nutanix $NTNX

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $241,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
Nutanix Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $83.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
