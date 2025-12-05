Insider Selling: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells $5,420,600.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total value of $5,420,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 445,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,789,398.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $265.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.43. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $297.88.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fox Advisors upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.45.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,276,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,196,420,000 after acquiring an additional 274,913 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,621,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $656,066,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

