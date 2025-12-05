Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $10,079,790.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.99, for a total value of $10,079,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,078.58. The trade was a 72.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.64, for a total transaction of $9,946,440.00.

On Monday, November 17th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.36, for a total transaction of $9,877,560.00.

On Monday, November 10th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total transaction of $9,493,470.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,890.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $484.10 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $492.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.78 and a 200-day moving average of $366.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 226.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $313,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

