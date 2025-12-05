5,988 Shares in Oklo Inc. $OKLO Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Oklo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Price Performance

Oklo stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.48 and a beta of 0.73. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Oklo news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $518,494.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,280.40. This trade represents a 30.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 467,800 shares of company stock worth $51,531,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.57.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

