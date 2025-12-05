Insider Selling: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $6,107,640.00 in Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lee sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $6,107,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 261,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,188,845.52. This trade represents a 20.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roblox Stock Up 3.3%

RBLX stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roblox and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,437,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,073 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,369,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,257,000 after purchasing an additional 834,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,697,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,719,000 after purchasing an additional 665,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.