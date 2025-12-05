EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 20,981.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 172.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,707 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $95.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.18. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.92 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HealthEquity from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

