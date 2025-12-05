CW Advisors LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 925.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,263 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 447,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 226,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 90,935 shares in the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 89,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 13.6%

BATS:IFRA opened at $53.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.