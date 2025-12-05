Brokerages Set IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $36.40

Shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IMAX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 50,143 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $1,738,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 161,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,466.07. This trade represents a 23.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Giovanni M. Dolci sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $211,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,250. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,397. Company insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,141,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in IMAX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,113,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,267 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter worth $20,975,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 2,496.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 573,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 551,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at about $12,568,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $36.22 on Friday. IMAX has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. IMAX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

