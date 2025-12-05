Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price at $252.47

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.4706.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.16 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,540,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

