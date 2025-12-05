Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$78.20

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup set a C$75.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cibc World Mkts lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

TSE:TRP opened at C$76.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$62.17 and a 12 month high of C$77.73. The firm has a market cap of C$79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system.

