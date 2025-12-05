Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $390.87

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $390.8667.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SHW opened at $334.98 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $391.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

