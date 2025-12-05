Analysts Set Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) PT at $15.00

Shares of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ARDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Ardent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ardent Health by 540.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardent Health by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ardent Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. Ardent Health has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardent Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

