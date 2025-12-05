Brokerages Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) PT at $14.18

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.1750.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get DHT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

DHT Trading Down 1.2%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in DHT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHT opened at $12.76 on Friday. DHT has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. DHT had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $107.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.