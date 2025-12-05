Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $23.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.9048.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Cowen set a $16.00 price target on Jack In The Box in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st.

In related news, SVP Carl Mount sold 1,393 shares of Jack In The Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,467.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,700. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard D. Cook sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $34,095.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,842.44. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 7,808 shares of company stock worth $148,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 192.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 744,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 490,071 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jack In The Box by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 675,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 370,290 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack In The Box by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 681,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jack In The Box by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 202,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 511,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 155,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $365.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Jack In The Box has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $326.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.23 million. Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack In The Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

