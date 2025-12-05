MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $480.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.39.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $396.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.61 and its 200-day moving average is $272.19. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $419.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $8,003,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,172 shares of company stock worth $31,450,450. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2,825.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

