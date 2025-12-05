Financial Review: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 3 4 0 0 1.57

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 33.45% 11.03% 4.66% TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 36.02% 12.88% 5.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays out 108.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $292.65 million 3.20 $119.42 million $1.44 10.01 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $108.65 million 2.47 $32.05 million $0.85 7.81

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company’s total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It targeted returns between 10% and 18%. It does not take board seat in the company.

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.