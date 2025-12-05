Comparing Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) and Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Xcel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Xcel Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. and Xcel Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 4 10 0 2.71 Xcel Brands 1 1 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $26.42, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. Xcel Brands has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Xcel Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Brands is more favorable than Levi Strauss & Co..

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Brands has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Xcel Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $6.36 billion 1.37 $210.60 million $1.52 14.62 Xcel Brands $8.26 million 0.54 -$22.40 million ($7.86) -0.12

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Brands. Xcel Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Levi Strauss & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Xcel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 9.48% 27.92% 8.95% Xcel Brands -437.09% -51.46% -24.73%

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Xcel Brands on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand. It licenses its brands to third parties; and designs, produces, markets, and distributes through an omni-channel retail sales strategy, which include distribution through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. The company also offers live streaming, social media and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets its brands through www.isaacmizrahi.com; www.halston.com; www.judithripka.com; www.cwonder.com; www.lorigoldstein.com; and www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

