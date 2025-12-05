Head-To-Head Review: Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) vs. Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF)

Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) and Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Adbri shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adbri and Amrize, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adbri 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amrize 0 6 7 1 2.64

Profitability

Amrize has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Amrize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amrize is more favorable than Adbri.

This table compares Adbri and Amrize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adbri N/A N/A N/A Amrize N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adbri and Amrize”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adbri N/A N/A N/A $0.22 9.35 Amrize $11.70 billion 2.49 $1.27 billion $1.84 28.63

Amrize has higher revenue and earnings than Adbri. Adbri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amrize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amrize beats Adbri on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications. The company offers its products to residential and non-residential construction, engineering construction, industrial manufacturing, and mining markets. Adbri Limited was founded in 1882 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

