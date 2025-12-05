Analysts Set Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) PT at $57.77

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.7727.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of America Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.