Analysts Set Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) PT at $57.77

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.7727.
BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.
Bank of America stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
