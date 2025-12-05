Fractyl Health’s (GUTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GUTS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fractyl Health from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GUTS opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Fractyl Health has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $271.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Fractyl Health by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,506,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 4,908,693 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the third quarter worth approximately $8,981,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fractyl Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,298,000.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

