Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $331.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CB. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.32.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $294.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.77. Chubb has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $3,133,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. This trade represents a 45.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.