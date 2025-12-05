Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKBA

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 171.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,724,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,772,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,579,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 350,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.