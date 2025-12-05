Brokerages Set AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target at $310.20

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.20.

Several brokerages have commented on APPF. Weiss Ratings upgraded AppFolio from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

AppFolio stock opened at $235.76 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $326.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.88. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $118,051.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,147.36. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $712,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,054.80. This trade represents a 17.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,245 shares of company stock worth $4,754,059. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 94.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,549.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

