Brokerages Set Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) PT at $13.50

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANVS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Annovis Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Annovis Bio to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Hoffman purchased 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $159,936.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,519,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,535.12. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini acquired 97,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,212,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,641. This represents a 8.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 1,147,371 shares of company stock worth $2,461,587 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 69.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.49. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

