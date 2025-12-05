Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LUV. TD Cowen raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 110.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 238,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,668,533,000 after purchasing an additional 788,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

