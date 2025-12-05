XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $158.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $154.00 price target on shares of XPO and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.45.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.03. XPO has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in XPO by 77.7% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of XPO by 160.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

