Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of STRO stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 852.70% and a negative net margin of 206.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Connie Matsui purchased 5,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 11,175 shares of company stock valued at $89,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,052.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

