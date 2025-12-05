Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX). In a filing disclosed on December 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Genprex stock on November 7th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/20/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 11/5/2025.

Genprex Stock Performance

Shares of Genprex stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Genprex has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.50) by $7.50. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genprex will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 27.20% of Genprex worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNPX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genprex to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genprex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genprex presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

