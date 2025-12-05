Investors Purchase Large Volume of TMC the metals Call Options (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 53,384 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average daily volume of 23,720 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Insider Transactions at TMC the metals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, insider Erika Ilves sold 1,591,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $9,182,868.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,145,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,219.84. This represents a 58.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,025,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,713,765.59. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 1,691,485 shares of company stock worth $9,846,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TMC the metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 2,135,038 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 766,167 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the second quarter worth $6,216,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 869.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 712,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 18.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 87,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of TMC stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

