Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has C$14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$14.75.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$12.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.32. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%.The business had revenue of C$147.93 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

