Desjardins Analysts Give WSP Global (TSE:WSP) a C$306.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$306.00 target price on WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$297.00 to C$299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on WSP Global from C$318.00 to C$316.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$328.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$318.42.

TSE:WSP opened at C$242.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$264.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$274.50. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$217.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of C$4.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

