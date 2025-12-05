MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $425.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.39.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $396.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -456.01 and a beta of 1.45. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $419.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.13, for a total transaction of $271,666.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,474.71. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,051,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,039,560. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,172 shares of company stock worth $31,450,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $161,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $164,338,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after acquiring an additional 780,200 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

