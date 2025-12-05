Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CELC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Celcuity from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $68.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celcuity news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $377,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,259.80. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,257,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

