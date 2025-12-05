CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.33. CBRE Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $171.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,855,000 after buying an additional 809,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,068,000 after buying an additional 134,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after buying an additional 397,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,610,000 after acquiring an additional 532,151 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

