Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

