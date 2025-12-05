Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $96.00

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 532.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.18. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $853.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

