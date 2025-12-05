IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$21.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$15.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.06. The stock has a market cap of C$12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.71.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 49.57%.The business had revenue of C$984.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 earnings per share for the current year.

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada.

