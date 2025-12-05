Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 100 to GBX 102. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lloyds Banking Group traded as high as GBX 97.74 and last traded at GBX 97.20, with a volume of 99073742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 84 to GBX 97 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 93 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 138,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £116,527.32. Also, insider Charlie Nunn bought 217,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £182,694.96. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.