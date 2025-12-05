Fundamental Research Analysts Give Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) a C$1.12 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$1.12 price target on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CVE SYH opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. Skyharbour Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$73.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.31.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

