BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BSAAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 10th

BEST SPAC I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BSAAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 10th. BEST SPAC I Acquisition had issued 5,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 13th. The total size of the offering was $55,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of BEST SPAC I Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BEST SPAC I Acquisition Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSAAU opened at $10.22 on Friday. BEST SPAC I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BEST SPAC I Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST SPAC I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,776,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in BEST SPAC I Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BEST SPAC I Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BEST SPAC I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BEST SPAC I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000.

BEST SPAC I Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

