Insider Selling: Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Insider Sells £786,000 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia sold 200,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393, for a total transaction of £786,000.
Amit Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Amit Bhatia purchased 200,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £740,000.
Breedon Group Stock Performance
BREE opened at GBX 323.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 372.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Breedon Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 300 and a twelve month high of GBX 501.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.
