Insider Selling: Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Insider Sells £786,000 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia sold 200,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393, for a total transaction of £786,000.

Amit Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Amit Bhatia purchased 200,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £740,000.

Breedon Group Stock Performance

BREE opened at GBX 323.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 372.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Breedon Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 300 and a twelve month high of GBX 501.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 360 to GBX 340 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 575 to GBX 525 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Breedon Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.25.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

