Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Acquires £10,749.46 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Dodsworth purchased 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £10,749.46.

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance

Octopus Apollo VCT stock opened at GBX 47.10 on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.71. The stock has a market cap of £492.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Octopus Apollo VCT had a negative net margin of 226.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

