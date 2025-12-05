Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $31.75 Average PT from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. UBS Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $2,998,589.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 12,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $384,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 551,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,531,800. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,825 shares of company stock valued at $12,984,668. Insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 128.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.59 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

