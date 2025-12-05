Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SCRYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

SCRYY stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Scor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

