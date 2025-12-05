Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.6950 and last traded at $11.6950. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

