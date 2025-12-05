BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.8984 and last traded at $0.8480. Approximately 875,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,104,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8262.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioAtla to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in BioAtla by 237.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 252,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 177,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioAtla by 968.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

